Keri Hilson Returns With New Album “We Need To Talk” (Stream)

Keri Hilson has just dropped her much anticipated and long awaited new album “We Need To Talk”.

The album unfolds in three parts – Love, Drama and Redemption – and very much tells the story of a woman who has risen from the ashes like a phoenix. The project upholds the art of storytelling while Keri invites you further into her world, exposing raw emotion and hard-won wisdom.

Included on “We Need To Talk” is the lead single “Bae”.

This is the first new project from Keri Hilson since her Sophomore project “No Boys Allowed” released in 2010. She became an R&B superstar in the years leading up to that with singles like “Energy”, “Knock You Down”, and “Pretty Girl Rock”. However, she was notably absent from the new music scene until her triumphant return 15 years later with “We Need To Talk”.