Keri Hilson Shares Video For Latest Single “Searchin” Featuring Method Man

Keri Hilson has just shared the visual for her latest single “Searchin” featuring legendary rapper Method Man.

The song was originally included on her anticipated return project “We Need To Talk” which released earlier this year.

The video shot in the heart of Manhattan and exudes the NYC energy needed to pair with the infectious rhythm and upbeat tempo. Keri and Method provides a nostalgic perspective with a fresh modern twist.

“Searchin” provides a segue as Keri prepares for the next chapter of her story, the next chapters of her three part album.