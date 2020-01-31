Kevin Ross Drops New Project “Audacity, Vol. 1” (Stream)

Kevin Ross is back with her new album “Audacity, Vol. 1”. The project is her first offering as an independent artist after being with Motown for his debut album “The Awakening”.

The project is led by the single “Thing Called Love” which has been charting on Urban AC. The 7 track project is actually the first installment and listeners can expect more volumes to come.

Also be on the lookout for our interview with Kevin Ross! In case you missed it, we had Kevin Ross on our SoulBack R&B podcast not too long ago and he dropped some serious knowledge on R&B.