Kevin Ross Releases New Album “LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX” (Stream)

R&B star Kevin ross adds the latest chapter to his exciting career with the release of his new album “LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX”. The project is released via Art Society Music Group/Empire and represents another sonic evolution of his artistry.

The album features production and writing contributions from an all-star creative lineup, including Louis York (Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony), Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Love, and acclaimed musician Romeo Taylor, alongside Ross’ own pen and production. T

“LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX” is a joyous celebration of rhythm and romance. Blending R&B, soul, AfroBeats, and pop, the 12-track album showcases Ross at his most uninhibited—playful, flirty, and rhythmically fearless. He adds:

“This project means so much to me because it’s about celebrating love in all its forms through the joy of R&B music and its effects on the mind, body, and spirit. It’s my love letter to the genre that shaped me. As an independent artist, I’m grateful to be able to create music on my own terms and share it with people who truly connect with it. LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX is me pushing the boundaries of what R&B can sound like while keeping that soul at the center. I hope when people hear it, they feel good and inspired.”

The project is anchored by the hit single “Love In The Middle” which released earlier this year and spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay charts.

Additionally, it was recently announced that Kevin will open for Ledisi’s “The Crown Tour” this fall, appearing on select dates.