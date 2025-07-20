Kevin Ross Reaches #1 Spot On Billboard Adult R&B Charts With Latest Single “Love In The Middle”

Kevin Ross continues to establish himself as one of the modern day R&B stars, as he celebrates yet another accolade. The singer/songwriter has just reached #1 on both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay and the Mediabase Urban AC charts this week with his latest single “Love In The Middle”.

The song was written and produced by Grammy-winning duo Louis York (Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly) and Kevin Ross himself, and released at the start of 2025. The track is featured on Ross’ current project Love Uptempo Vol. 1.

Ross adds about the honor:

“Eight years ago I scored my first number one on this chart. A lot of things have changed since then. Artists and trends have come and gone. Honestly, I can’t credit talent to this win but God engineering and a great team!”

Kevin Ross is also gaining buzz with his popular “Vets Only: The Mash-Ups” video series, featuring heartfelt musical blends with iconic artists like Slim of 112, Case & Meelah of 702.