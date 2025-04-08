Kevin Ross Releases New EP “Love Uptempo Vol. 1”

Kevin Ross returns with the release of his latest EP “Love Uptempo Vol. 1”, via Art Society Music Group/Empire.

The new project takes listeners on an exciting journey as Ross presents us with an energetic collection that pushes boundaries and blends genres. “Love Uptempo Vol. 1” features writing and production by Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony, Yaahn Hunter Jr., Kheilstone, and Kevin himself.

The EP presents a bold transformation for Ross, showcasing his versatility with infectious beats, genre-bending sounds, and memorable hooks. Love Uptempo Vol. 1 is designed to be a refreshing pivot for the multi-talented artist, introducing fans to an exhilarating vibe that celebrates movement, rhythm, and energy. Ross adds about the project:

“This project is much deeper than love…it’s based on time. Time is the most valuable currency we have in this human experience. Time we can kill, times we regret, time well spent, and most times, we are bound to forget. Time is tempo. The question is… at what pace are you living your life?”

Included on the EP is the lead single “Love In The Middle” which is currently sitting within the Top 20 on the Billboard R&B Radio Charts.

In addition to the EP, Ross has been making waves with his recent Vets Only: The Mash Up performances alongside Slim of 112 and Case.