Kevin Ross Releases New EP “Midnight Microdose, Vol. 2” (Stream)

R&B sensation Kevin Ross has just released the second Volume of his Midnight Microdose EP series.

This version follows Volume One which released earlier this year, and features six all new tracks.

On the project, Kevin continues to explore his creativity by experimenting with new sounds and concepts, while evolving his artistry in a very impressive way.

Included on the project is the previously released single “Ready For It” featuring Eric Bellinger.

Stay tuned for our interview with Kevin where he shared the background on the project with us.