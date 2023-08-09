Kevin Ross Releases New Single “Ready For It” Featuring Eric Bellinger

Check out the latest single from R&B sensation Kevin Ross called “Ready For It” featuring Eric Bellinger.

This is the first single from Ross’ upcoming EP “Midnight Microdose Vol. 2”. He adds about the song:

“I just wanted to make a bop that wasn’t completely toxic. Men can still be clear in their intentions for love without it being perceived as soft or corny.”

This is the first offering from Kevin Ross since he released the “Midnight Microdose Vol. 1” EP a few months ago. Featured on that project is the Billboard Top 10 R&B Airplay charting song “Look My Way”.

Kevin Ross is preparing for a release of “Midnight Microdose Vol. 2” later this year.