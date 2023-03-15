Kevin Ross Shares Video For Latest Single “Look My Way”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross has just shared the visual for his Jackson 5 influenced single “Look My Way”. The song blends contemporary charm with traditional flair and the video further highlights the experience of being infatuated with an unattainable love interest.

The single is the first offering from Ross’ upcoming project called “Midnight Microdose”. It’s currently also making it’s ascent up the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and has reached the Top 20.

Following the release of “Look My Way”, the singer also gave us the new single “Show & Prove” just last month.

The upcoming project will once again release via his own record label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG).