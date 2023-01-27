Kevin Ross Returns With New Single “Look My Way”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross returns with the brand new single “Look My Way”. This is the first offering from his upcoming project “Midnight Microdose”.

The song contains undertones of classic R&B and was inspired by early recordings of The Jackson 5. Kevin croons about the the thrill associated with the early stages of infatuation, and his harmonious silky background vocals are layered throughout.

“Look My Way” is a musical celebration of iconic influences through a smooth and modern lens.

Ross’ most recent single “Sweet Release” is currently in the Top 10 at Adult R&B Radio and broke the record as longest run with a #1 requested song on Sirius XM’s Heart & Soul.

His most recent project “Drive 2” released in 2021.