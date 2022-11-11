Kevin Ross Drops The Video For Top 10 Single “Sweet Release”

Kevin Ross is currently celebrating the achievement of reaching the Top 10 position on Adult R&B Radio with his current hit single “Sweet Release”.

He takes some time to commemorate the moment with the release of a new visual to accompany the song. The video for “Sweet Release” captures the inimitable essence of the modern woman – multi-hyphenate and defined by her endless well of strength, courage, and sensuality. The music video follows a woman as she lets go of the masks and captures her “sweet release” through sensual moments spent in a serene bubble bath, embracing her loving partner, and softly unraveling the layers of her identity until she is her true uninhibited self.

The song was originally included on his album “Drive 2” which came out in 2021. We also had the song featured on our Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021 list last year.

Also in case you missed it, Ross previously released a special acoustic version of the song.