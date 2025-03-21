Kevin Ross Releases New Single “Back 4 More”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross returns with the release of his latest single “Back 4 More” via Art Society Music Group/Empire.

This infectious groove marks the second release from his highly anticipated upcoming EP, “Love Uptempo Vol. 1”.

With “Back 4 More,” Kevin blends silky vocals with an undeniable beat, crafting a track that’s as smooth as it is addictive.

Ross is currently experiencing success with his recently released single “Love In The Middle” which has landed in the Top 20 on the Billboard R&B Radio charts.