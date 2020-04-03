Kevin Ross & Sonna Rele Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s In Need of Love Today”

Kevin Ross is finding productive ways to deal with the global quarantine by sharing new music with his fans. The singer has just announced the release of a collection of songs called “The Interim Series”.

The set will feature a new song release weekly while the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and will include covers and originals.

He kicks things off with a stunning cover of the Stevie Wonder timeless hit “Love’s in Need of Love Today”. He created the song as a duet with singer Sonna Rele. Kevin adds about the project:

“The Interim Series is a collection of songs that I feel are very timely right now with everything that’s going on in the world due to COVID-19. We need songs to remind us that love is what connects all of humanity. We are all in this together and each of us have to play our part through using our gifts to uplift, reflect, or provoke thought.”

The collection comes on the heels of the release of his first independent EP “Audacity Vol. 1”. In case you missed it, we spoke to him about the project during a recent interview.