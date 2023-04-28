Kevin Ross Unveils Artwork & Release Date For Upcoming EP “Midnight Microdose Vol. 1”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross has just given us a look at the cover art for his upcoming EP “Midnight Microdose Vol 1”. The singer/songwriter has also announced that the project will release on May 26, 2023 via his Art Society Music Group (AMG) label in partnership with EMPIRE.

Ross has also given us another taste of the project with the song “First Dose” which you can listen to below. “Midnight Microdose Vol. 1” serves as a prelude to the subsequent Vol. 2, both of which will culminate in the full-length album “Midnight Microdose”, slated for release this year.

The debut of “First Dose” comes on the heels of the singles “Show & Prove” and Billboard Charting “Look My Way.” The forthcoming fresh EP ushers in an innovative phase, featuring a well-crafted sequence of musical snippets. He adds: