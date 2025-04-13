Kindred The Family Soul Releases New Single “I Need You” (Produced by Vidal Davis)

Husband and wife duo Kindred The Family Soul return with the release of their new single “I Need You”.

The song is a tribute to the late Frankie Beverly, and was produced and mixed by their frequent collaborator Vidal Davis.

As the pair pointed out on social media, this is the group’s first single that they did not write themselves. This is an astonishing accomplishment, seeing as they’ve been in the game for 25 years!

This is the first new music from the group since they released their previous album “Auntie & Unc” back in 2021. So stay tuned for more.