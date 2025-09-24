Kindred The Family Soul Releases Video For Latest Single “For Life”

Kindred the Family Soul have just released a music video for their new single “For Life”. The video was directed by Daniel Jackson and is available to watch on their official YouTube channel.

Kindred the Family Soul’s new single, “For Life,” is a heartfelt anthem celebrating enduring love and commitment. Released on September 19, 2025, to coincide with their 27th wedding anniversary, the song reflects the real-life experiences of the duo, Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon-Dantzler.

The lyrics emphasize a love that is genuine and not just for show. Aja sings, “I want it, I want it / Want it for life,” and “I’m not here cause it makes a pretty picture / I want it for life, for life.” Fatin’s verse reinforces this, stating, “Cause this is real life, grown-up vibes / It fits me to a T, it’s just my size / So if you see it in your feed when you’re scrolling back, you can go head and double tap.”

“For Life” captures the essence of a lasting relationship, highlighting that their love story is still unfolding and continues to be a source of inspiration for their music. It’s a testament to their authentic storytelling and soulful sound.

The song will be included on their upcoming album “Grandlife” which will release on October 3rd, 2025.