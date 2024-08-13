Koffee Brown Release New Single “About It” Featuring Vin Rock (of Naughty by Nature)

Early 00’s R&B group Koffee Brown have recently re-emerged, and they’ve now just released their official single “About It” featuring Vin Rock (of Naughty By Nature).

The group made a comeback earlier this year with the release of a cover of Keith Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever”. Koffee Brown now includes original member Vernell “Vee” Sales, along with Ryan Lane, who replaces Falonte “Fonz” Moore.

The new single was produced by Kay Gee (of Naughty by Nature), who originally discovered and signed the group to his Divine Mill label in the late 90’s.