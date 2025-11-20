Koffee Brown Releases New Single “A Place Called Love”

Koffee Brown has released a new single titled “Place Called Love”.

The new single is a mid-tempo R&B track described as capturing the thrill of a summer night’s romance, even in the fall. The song is designed to be “feel-good” music, focusing on themes of talking, laughing, and getting closer to someone special.

The song sees them teaming up again with their original producer, KayGee from Naughty by Nature (who discovered them). It was written by the sister songwriting team Anesha & Antea Birchett, who have credits with artists like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber.

The duo now consists of original member Vernell “Vee” Sales and new male vocalist Ryan Lane, who replaced original member Fonz.

This is their third single since reuniting, following the 2024 releases of “About It” (feat. Vin Rock) and “Simple Things.” These tracks are building toward a new EP expected later in 2025.