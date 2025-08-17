Lady Wray Releases New Single “Hard Times”

Lady Wray (aka Nicole Wray) presents the latest offering from her upcoming album with the new single “Hard Times”.

The new song is a feel good anthem that collides contemporary R&B and classic soul with flashses of disco flair. “Hard Times” is an uplifting statement of perseverance and holding on to one’s joy.

That subject matter is a driving theme of Nicole’s new album “Cover Girl”, which is set to release on September 26th via Big Crown Records.

Lady Wray’s North American tour begins September 18th in Kingston, NY, and she’ll be playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd.