Lady Wray Releases New Single “You’re Gonna Win” + Announces Upcoming Album “Cover Girl”

R&B veteran Lady Wray (formerly Nicole Wray) is back with the brand new single “You’re Gonna Win”.

She’s also announced that her upcoming album “Cover Girl” is set to release on September 26th, 2025 via Big Crown Records.

“Cover Girl” will continue Wray’s decade long partnership with producer Leon Michaels. Together, Wray and Michaels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray’s sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired soul and disco, ‘90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel.

“Cover Girl” also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she’s grown as a mother in the years since 2022’s Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up.

The lead single “You’re Gonna Win” is a collision of disco and gospel that flushes in the spirit of the Studio 54 era, with an undeniable groove all about celebrating love in its many forms.

Wray adds: “This song is my night out. I can get dressed, call my friends, and we’re gonna go out, dance, and have a great time.”

Lady Wray will also be embarking on a series of tour dates throughout the Summer and the Fall, beginning in Europe next month.