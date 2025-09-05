Lady Wray Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album “Cover Girl”

Singer Lady Wray (aka Nicole Wray) has released the title track from her upcoming album, “Cover Girl,” which is set to be released on September 26th. The song is a heartfelt ballad that challenges modern beauty standards and promotes self-empowerment. Lady Wray wrote it as a reminder to herself of what’s truly important, inspired by watching her daughter grow.

The new album, which draws from a mix of ’60s and ’70s soul, disco, ’90s hip-hop, R&B, and gospel, is a collaboration with producer Leon Michels. It reflects Lady Wray’s personal journey, looking back on her own childhood as she experiences motherhood.

Following the album’s release, Lady Wray will kick off her North American tour on September 28th.