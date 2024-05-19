Lalah Hathaway Releases Video For Latest Single “So In Love”

Legendary R&B icon Lalah Hathaway has just released the visual for her latest single “So In Love”.

This is the first official single from her upcoming studio album called “Vantablack. Lalah’s upcoming eighth studio album is set to be released on June 14th, 2024 via Hathaway Entertainment/SRG-ILS Group. Lalah had previously added when the song was released:

“So In Love” was written by Philip Beaudreau and I a couple years ago with the intention to pitch it, but we loved it so much and decided to sit with it for a while. I’ve recently added it to my show and it’s one of the most beloved pieces that we perform. “So In Love” has such a vibe and like a lot of the work i do, it explores some of the more non traditional ideas about love, and self love. The video does this on a grand scale!.”

Stay tuned for the upcoming album!