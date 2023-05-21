Lalah Hathaway Returns With New Single “The Energy”

It’s been a minute since we’ve got some new music from the legendary Lalah Hathaway. She now returns with the release of a brand new single called “The Energy”.

The new song was co-written by Hathaway along with Ariza and KOLE. “The Energy” contains a funky groove that will have you nodding your head from the first listen.

We also got some new music from Lalah Hathaway last year via a couple of great collaborations. She joined Boney James on his single “Coastin”, and joined Moonchild on their single “Tell Him”.

We currently await the follow up to Lalah’s most recent album “Honestly” which came out in 2017.