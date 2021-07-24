Ledisi Releases “Ledisi Sings Nina” Project (Stream)

Being the head of your own label comes with its perks, and one of those is to pursue your passion in any direction you choose. Ledisi does just that with the release of her new project “Ledisi Sings Nina”.

The project is dedicated to the legacy of Nina Simone and features Ledisi giving us her own renditions of seven of Simone’s songs. The music is a return to the Jazz roots of Ledisi and the release comes via her label Listen Back Entertainment.

This is the third project released within what has been a very busy year for Ledisi. It follows in the footsteps of her album “The Wild Card” as well as her live album “Live at the Troubadour”.