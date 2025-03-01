Ledisi Releases New Single “BLKWMN”

R&B superstar Ledisi has just shared her latest single “BLKWMN”. The empowerment anthem is a soul-stirring tribute to the resilience, integrity, and unwavering strength of Black women.

Accompanying the new single is a video produced by Tyler Perry and Kyle Johnson. The visual features iconic imagery of trailblazing Black women throughout history, from Harriet Tubman, Coretta Scott King, and Maya Angelou, to modern-day icons like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Angela Bassett. The tribute also includes powerful snapshots of Tracy Ellis Ross, Octavia Spencer, Lynn Whitfield, and more, celebrating the contributions of Black women across generations. Ledisi adds:

“BLKWMN is more than just a song—it’s an anthem. It’s about honoring the brilliance, power, and perseverance that Black women embody every single day. From our history to our present, we’re still standing tall, creating, leading, and shaping the world.”

The new song is part of the lead up to Ledisi’s upcoming album “The Crown” which is set to release this spring. The project will also include the previously released single “Love You Too”.

Ledisi will also kick off her “Love You Too” starting May 28th along with special guest Marsha Ambrosius.