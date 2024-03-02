Ledisi Releases Video For Latest Single “Sell Me No Dreams”

R&B powerhouse Ledisi has just released the visual for her latest single “Sell Me No Dreams”.

The song is included on her recently released album “Good Life” which is out now.

The visual for the song features an appearance from actor Darius McCrary, and was directed by her husband Ron T. Young.

The video for “Sell Me No Dreams” brings the emotive track to life, providing fans with a captivating visual companion to the soulful sounds of “Sell Me No Dreams.” The direction masterfully complements Ledisi’s artistry, creating a memorable and immersive experience for viewers.