Leela James Is #1 On the Adult R&B Charts For a 3rd Week With “Complicated”

Congratulations are in order for Leela James as she’s just reached a 3rd straight week at the top spot on the Adult R&B Radio Charts with her hit single “Complicated”.

The song was included on her recently released seventh studio album “See Me”. The song was written and produced by Leela along with her frequent collaborator Rex Rideout.

The vocal powerhouse also released the single “You’re The One” from the album as well.

Leela also recently performed the title track “See Me” at the 2021 Phoenix Awards ceremony that aired on BET and BETHer, which is the signature and culminating event of the 50th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), the leading policy conference which focuses on issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community.