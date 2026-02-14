Lindsey Webster Links Up With Stokley For New Single “Two Hearts”

Chart-topping jazz and soul vocalist Lindsey Webster has joined forces with R&B veteran and Mint Condition frontman Stokley for their collaborative new single, “Two Hearts.” The track, which arrives just in time for the Valentine’s Day season, marks a significant pairing of two of contemporary soul’s most distinct voices.

“Two Hearts” features the smooth, sophisticated vocal delivery that has made Webster a mainstay on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts, complemented by Stokley’s legendary range and soulful intensity. The collaboration blends Webster’s signature melodic style with a production that leans into classic R&B sensibilities, creating a track designed to appeal to purists and modern listeners alike.

Building on the success of her new single, Lindsey Webster is set to unveil her seventh studio recording, Music In Me, on February 27, 2026. The project represents a bold new chapter for the Woodstock, NY native, who famously turned away from a potential medical career to become the first vocalist since Sade to top the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart.

The album is the result of a meticulous three-year process of writing, recording, and mixing, rooted in Webster’s long-standing musical partnership with pianist Keith Slattery. This latest work highlights her sophisticated fusion of Neo-soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, a sound that has allowed her to maintain a decade of chart dominance with previous efforts like Back To Your Heart and Reasons.

Music In Me features a prestigious lineup of collaborators, including:

Stokley: Beyond his duet on the new single, the Mint Condition frontman contributes drums and percussion throughout the entire album.

Anthony Hamilton: The Grammy-winning R&B favorite joins Webster on the project.

Keyon Harrold: The jazz/hip-hop trumpeter, known for his work with Beyoncé and Maxwell, makes a guest appearance.

Isaiah Sharkey: The acclaimed guitarist lends his talents to the recording.

Kev Choice: The rapper and composer also contributes to the album’s diverse sonic palette.

Describing the project as her most personal work to date, Webster reflects on the transformative power of her craft. “Music is my best friend,” she shares. “I have relied on music my entire life and it has been an escape for as long as I can remember. It has saved my life”.