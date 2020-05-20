Lloyd Links Up With Teddy Riley & Keith Sweat for New Single “Slow Wine Bass Line”

Veteran R&B singer Lloyd returns in a big way with the release of his brand new single “Slow Wine Bass Line”. The StreetLove and RodCam produced song also features contributions from the legendary Teddy Riley and Keith Sweat.

“Slow Wine Bass Line” is definitely a throwback to the early 90’s that also has production that keeps it current. This is a song we could definitely hear Keith Sweat himself singing on and is a great way to tribute the greats that Lloyd was inspired by and got a chance to work with for the record.

The new single is Lloyd’s first offering from his upcoming album that he’s been working on. This will be the follow up to his outstanding album “Tru” from 2018.

You might also remember that Lloyd was a part of the impactful Millennium tour in 2019 alongside B2K and many of his peers from his generation. He followed that up with an unplugged tour of his own later this year.

Get into Lloyd’s new single as we await the new project!