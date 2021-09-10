Lyfe Jennings & Amina Buddafly Release Joint EP “The Six Pack, Vol. 1”

Lyfe Jennings comes together with Amina Buddafly for the release of their joint EP “The Six Pack, Vol. 1”.

The artists first teased that a collaborative project was coming last month when they released the joint single “Flawless Diamond”.

That song is included on the EP along with five other brand new tracks. Two of the songs are duets, while Lyfe has two solo songs and Amina has two solo songs.

Lyfe Jennings had famously claimed that his previous album “777” was his last project. However, it appears she still has an appetite to create and release new music.