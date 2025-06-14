Mariah Carey Releases New Single “Type Dangerous”

R&B legend Mariah Carey has just released her brand new single called “Type Dangerous”.

This is the lead single from her upcoming sixteenth studio album, which will be the follow up to “Caution” from 2018.

“Type Dangerous” was co-written and produced by Carey, Anderson .Paak, NWi, and Daniel Moore, and incorporates a sample from Eric B. & Rakim’s 1987 track “Eric B. Is President” to give it a vintage feel while also sounding modern.

The new music comes follow a time when during which she’s spent celebrating the anniversaries of some of her biggest albums with special editions.

Stay tuned for more information on the yet to be announced upcoming album.