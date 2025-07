Legendary R&B icon Mariah Carey has just released her new single “Sugar Sweet” featuring Kehlani and Shenseea.

The song will be included on her upcoming album “Here For It All”, which will release on September 26th, via Gamma.

This is the follow up to previously released single “Type Dangerous” which released earlier this Summer, and is also expected to be included on the album. Prior this, she had not released an album since “Caution” in 2018.