Mariah. & Raheem DeVaughn Team Up Once Again For “Hold On Me” (Act 2)

Billboard Magazine chart-topping rising singer-songwriter MARIAH. and R&B legend have re-imagined their single “Hold On Me” with a Part 2.

“Hold On Me” (Act 1) and (Act 2) were written by Mariah. and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Eddie Spencer and Brekiscus-Hollywood Jackson for Quest Productions. Mariah. adds:

“Hold On Me encompasses the story of the power of love. Love has a magnetic and electrifying energy- consuming those in its grasp. Before a love becomes all consuming, a story behind that love manifests. Hold On Me: Act 2 takes the listener on a journey of this love affair’s beginning. The story unfolds right before your eyes; leaving the listener to realize that love has levels.”

In the coming weeks, Mariah. will hits the road on the second leg of the “HOLD ON ME” promotional tour with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles, just to name a few.