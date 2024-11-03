Mariah. Releases Video For Latest Single “Hold On Me” With Raheem DeVaughn

Nov 3, 2024 | New Videos

Check out the video for the latest single from songstress Mariah. called “Hold On Me” featuring Raheem DeVaughn.

The sultry ballad marks a return for Mariah. following a brief hiatus from the music industry. The sensual visual provides a perfect companion to the song and its lyrics.

“Hold On Me” was written by Mariah. and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Eddie Spencer and Brekiscus-Hollywood Jackson for Quest Productions. Mariah. adds:

“This beautiful song serves as an anthem about love and perspective. Love can have powerful effects on the mind, heart, and body; creating an inescapable embrace. The person becomes like an energy pack: charging and elevating his/her intended.”

Mariah. last released new music with the single “Maybe” in early 2023.

