Mariah. Releases Video For Latest Single “Hold On Me” With Raheem DeVaughn

Check out the video for the latest single from songstress Mariah. called “Hold On Me” featuring Raheem DeVaughn.

The sultry ballad marks a return for Mariah. following a brief hiatus from the music industry. The sensual visual provides a perfect companion to the song and its lyrics.

“Hold On Me” was written by Mariah. and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Eddie Spencer and Brekiscus-Hollywood Jackson for Quest Productions. Mariah. adds:

“This beautiful song serves as an anthem about love and perspective. Love can have powerful effects on the mind, heart, and body; creating an inescapable embrace. The person becomes like an energy pack: charging and elevating his/her intended.”

Mariah. last released new music with the single “Maybe” in early 2023.