Mario Releases New Album “Glad You Came” (Stream)

R&B veteran Mario returns with the release of his sixth studio album “Glad You Came”.

The 13 track set was executive produced by James Fauntleroy and features the lead single “Space” along with a guest contribution from the singer Rebe.

This is Mario’s first full length album since he released “Dancing Shadows” in 2018. This is also the first album Mario has released via his label and production company, New Citizen, and Epic Records, which he joined in 2023.

Mario handcrafted Glad You Came beside Fauntleroy for much of the past two years, a process that has produced “a new era of Mario” that the singer is keen on introducing to the world. “The conversation throughout the album lends itself to my successes and failures in love, and my imaginations of both,” Mario says. He goes on to further add:

“James and I have a similar philosophy when it comes to the love of timeless music. The omnipresence of all of the things that lends itself to the writing process. Our stories, our lives, what we observe and absorb.”

He’s also released a visual for the latest single “Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh)” which you can watch below.

In January, Mario will set out on the The For My Fans Tour with Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo. He will also be doing twelve shows in April and May on the Glad You Came European Tour with Eric Bellinger.

In case you missed it, we also recently caught up with Mario for an interview.