Mario Releases New Single “Glad You Came”

R&B superstar Mario has just released the new single “Glad You Came”. The song is the title track from his upcoming album set to release on December 13th.

This is the second single release from the album, following in the footsteps of “Space”.

Also out is a live performance video of “Glad You Came” directed by BenMarc. The visual finds Mario on set, performing the song on a stage lit by car headlights as he entertains a romantic guest.

The upcoming album “Glad You Came” is executive produced by James Fauntleroy.

In January, Mario will hit the road on the For My Fans Tour with Ne-Yo and Mary J. Blige.