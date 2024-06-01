Marsha Ambrosius Unveils Album Cover & Release Date For Upcoming Album “CASABLANCO”

Marsha Ambrosius has been teasing her upcoming album “CASABLANCO” for quite some time now, but she finally gives us an official release date. The new album is presented by Dr. Dre and will arrive on June 28th, via Aftermath Records/Interscope Records.

Included on the album is the lead single “The Greatest” which released in late 2023 and was produced by Dr. Dre. It will also include recently released single “One Night Stand”.

This is the first new album from Marsha Ambrosius since she released “NYLA” nearly six years ago in 2018.

Stay tuned as we await more information about the album in the leadup in the coming weeks.