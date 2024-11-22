Mary J. Blige Releases New Album “Gratitude” (Stream)

The legendary Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has just released her fifteenth studio album “Gratitude”.

Blige also launches “Here I Am” as the next single off the album today along with a video for the song that can be viewed below.

The album comes via Blige’s own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment and consists of 12 tracks including features with Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and A$AP Ferg.

The first single from the album is “Breathing” featuring Fabolous which released over the Summer. Second single “You Ain’t The Only One” also came out last month.

This is her first album since “Good Morning Gorgeous” which released in 2022.

Blige will soon be kicking off her THE FOR MY FANS tour on January 30th, 2025, which will see her travel to 27 cities across North America. The tour will feature special guests NE-YO and Mario.