Mary J. Blige Releases New Single “Breathing” Featuring Fabolous

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has just released her brand new single “Breathing” featuring Fabolous.

The single is released through Blige’s own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment. It was produced by Shaun “S Dot” Thomas.

“Breathing” was written by Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald, PurpleKBeats, and Jay Hawkins and contains samples of “Kick In The Door” by The Notorious B.I.G and “I Put A Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Blige was additionally inspired by Nina Simone’s rendition of “I Put a Spell on You.”

Also out today is a video to accompany the song. This is Blige’s second new single since she put out her last album “Good Morning Gorgeous”, following “Still Believe in Love” which released nearly a year ago.

“Still Believe in Love” spent 7 weeks at #1 on The Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart, marking her eighth #1 on the chart.

PC: William Sterling