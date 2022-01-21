Mary J. Blige Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist For Upcoming Album “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Legendary singer Mary J. Blige has just unveiled the album cover, tracklist and release date for her upcoming album “Good Morning Gorgeous”. The album is the iconic artist’s 14th overall, and it will release on February 11th, 2011.

Included on the album are the previously released singles “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and the title track “Good Morning Gorgeous”. The project will also include features from the likes of Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Fivio Foreign and Usher. You can hear East on the song “Rent Money” below which was also released today.

This will be Blige’s first album since “Strength of a Woman” which released nearly five years ago in 2022.

Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous” Album Tracklist:

1. No Idea

2. Love Will Never

3. Here With Me (featuring Anderson .Paak)

4. Rent Money (featuring Dave East)

5. Amazing (featuring DJ Khaled)

6. GMG Interlude

7. Good Morning Gorgeous

8. Come See About Me

9. On Top (featuring Fivio Foreign)

10. Love Without The Heartbreak

11. Falling In Love

12. Enough

13. Need Love (featuring Usher)