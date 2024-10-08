Maxwell Reaches #1 On Adult R&B Airplay Radio Chart With Latest Single “Simply Beautiful”

Legendary neo-soul singer Maxwell has just scored another accolade as his latest single “Simply Beautiful” has reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. This is the singer’s ninth #1 single overall, and his 16th top 10 hit on the chart.

“Simply Beautiful” released in August and is a new rendition of the classic Al Green cut that has been incorporated into Maxwell’s own mythology for years, with the R&B star making it his own onstage for over a decade.

He finally released his own interpretation preserved with a proper studio version produced by longtime collaborators Hod David and Shedrick Mitchell, providing a fresh spin on a timeless song.

Maxwell’s is currently on his The Serenade 2024 North American Tour which kicked off last month with special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London.