Maxwell Releases A Rendition of Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful” As His New Single

R&B superstar Maxwell has just unveiled his new single “Simply Beautiful”, which is a rendition of the Al Green classic.

The song has deep meaning to Maxwell, and he has performed it during his shows for over a decade. This marks the new first new single he’s released in over three years since “Off” in 2021.

Maxwell’s studio version of the song was produced by longtime collaborators Hod David and Shedrick Mitchell. He adds:

“We had the best of the best come out to be a part of the recording, from the horns to the strings to the vocalists. The first time I heard Al Green’s music, I was amazed. It’s been an honor to get in the studio and record one of his songs.””

“Simply Beautiful” previews the next chapter and arrives in between milestone moments on the road for Maxwell.

The Serenade 2024 North American Tour will soon see Maxwell embark on an expansive 25+ date tour kicking off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood, with special guest Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

No official word yet on the blacksummers’NIGHT album, the much anticipated third part of his album trilogy that kicked off in 2009.