Miguel Announces Upcoming CAOS World Tour

Following the release of his new album, CAOS, on October 23, Grammy Award-winning artist and visionary Miguel has announced a sprawling, 41-date CAOS Tour across North America, the UK, and Europe in 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on February 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, with special guest Jean Dawson. The North American leg will hit major markets including New York, Chicago, and a special hometown Los Angeles performance at the Kia Forum featuring support from Channel Tres. The US run concludes on March 21 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall.

The tour then heads overseas for a highly anticipated spring run, with stops in major cities across the UK and Europe, including London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, and Madrid. Full routing available below.

With the release of “CAOS”, Miguel is compelling a redefinition of his own legacy, setting a new precedent for how radical his cross-genre and cross-cultural evolution can be. The CAOS Tour is set to deliver that magnetic energy live, bridging eras and showcasing his evolution as both a performer and a creator.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

Wed Feb 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^

Fri Feb 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome^

Sat Feb 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Sun Feb 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

Tue Feb 17 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

Wed Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – History^

Sat Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark^

Sun Feb 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre^

Tue Feb 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall^

Thu Feb 26 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre^

Fri Feb 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sat Feb 28 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Mon Mar 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Tue Mar 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live^

Thu Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Fri Mar 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^

Sun Mar 08 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium^

Mon Mar 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Tue Mar 10 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

Thu Mar 12 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

Fri Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^*

Sat Mar 14 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Mon Mar 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed Mar 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater^

Fri Mar 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Sat Mar 21 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

Mon Apr 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Tue Apr 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu Apr 16 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Apr 19 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Mon Apr 20 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Thu Apr 23 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Fri Apr 24 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

Sun Apr 26 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

Wed Apr 29 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu

Thu Apr 30 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA

Sat May 02 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

Mon May 04 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

Tue May 05 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

^ with Jean Dawson

* with Channel Tres