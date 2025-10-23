Miguel Releases New Album CAOS (Stream)

“CAOS” is officially here. The fifth studio album from Miguel (ByStorm Entertainment / RCA Records) marks a powerful personal and creative renewal for the artist.

Released on his birthday, “CAOS” is his most unflinching work yet, a 12-track study in transformation that fuses grunge, R&B, industrial rock, and Afro-Latin rhythms. Miguel prioritizes intention, not perfection, channeling both aggression and intimacy.

The album is accompanied by the visceral video for “RIP,” and continues the streak of explosive singles including “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U),” “El Pleito,” and “Angel’s Song.”

Beyond the music, “CAOS” extends its mission through Miguel’s creative incubator, S1C, building an ecosystem for creative equity. This effort expands as Miguel begins his tenure as the 2025–2026 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School, leading the “CAOS Curriculum”.