Miguel Releases New Single “El Pleito” In Honor Of Mexican Independence Day & Hispanic Heritage Month

In a timely release that coincides with Mexican Independence Day and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Miguel has debuted his new single, “El Pleito” (The Dispute). The song, which expands on his “CAOS” movement, is a reflection on the universal immigrant experience and the difficult balance between pursuing new opportunities and the sacrifices that come with it.

“‘El Pleito’ is me making peace with what change through chaos costs and saluting anyone who bets on possibility lejos de casa,” said Miguel, acknowledging the track’s personal significance.

The single follows the release of “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U),” a song that addresses dysfunctional power structures. Last week, Miguel also released “Angel’s Song,” a tribute to his son, which he shared with fans through his creative platform, S1C.

With his upcoming album, CAOS, slated for release on October 23, Miguel continues to create music that is both deeply personal and politically charged, building on a career known for its genre-defying sound and uncompromising vision. The album is described as an exploration of the rebuilding that can emerge from destruction, transforming years of personal and global turmoil into a focused artistic statement.