Miguel Releases New Single “RIP”

R&B artist Miguel has released his new single, “RIP,” via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records, as he continues to build on his “CAOS” movement. The song is described as leaning into the “thrill of surrender” and the “chaos that follows when pleasure calls the shots”.

The artwork for “RIP” pays tribute to the “Danza de los Diablos,” or “Dance of the Devils,” an Afro-Mexican dance from the coastal regions of Oaxaca and Guerrero in Mexico. The dance is an important symbol of Afro-Mexican pride and celebrates the freedom of Afro-Mexican slaves.

“RIP” follows two other recent single releases: “El Pleito” (The Fight), which celebrates his Mexican roots, and “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)”. The album “CAOS” is set to be released on October 23. Miguel has also been releasing music, including the title track “Caos,” directly to fans through his creative platform, S1C, which is designed to empower “multi-hyphenates across the Black, Brown, and Latin diaspora”.