Monica To Be Honored With the “Lady of Soul” Award at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Monica has built up a legendary legacy so far in the 2+ decades she’s been in the industry so far, and the accolades are beginning to follow. It has just been announced that Monica will be awarded with the “Lady of Soul” Award at the upcoming 2020 Soul Train Awards.

This is the sixth iteration of the “Lady of Soul” Award and will be given to a deserving honoree in Monica. The singer has given us so much timeless music over the years since the release of her debut album “Miss Thang” in 1995.

She reached bigger heights on the release of her sophomore album “The Boy is Mine” and hasn’t quite slowed down since. We currently await the release of her long anticipated upcoming album which has been often teased over the past couple of years. She’s currently promoting her recently released single “Trenches”.

The 2020 Soul Train Awards will air on November 29th, 2020. The show will feature performances from Babyface, Brandy, Charlie Wilson, Jazmine Sullivan among others.