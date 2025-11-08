Moonchild Releases New Double Single “Strong” / “For Yourself” (featuring Lalah Hathaway)

The critically acclaimed Neo-Soul trio Moonchild—known for their lush, atmospheric sound—has made a highly anticipated return with a double single release: “Strong” and “For Yourself.” Both songs beautifully capture the heart, honesty, and refined musicianship that have become central to their signature sound, reinforcing their status as innovators in the contemporary soul and jazz landscape.

The double release features stellar collaborations with R&B legends and respected musicians, including the iconic Lalah Hathaway, master drummer Chris Dave, and vocalist Erin Bentlage.

The two new tracks serve as profound musical reflections, delving into universal themes relevant to their dedicated fanbase:

“Strong”: This song, featuring the powerful vocal presence of Lalah Hathaway, explores themes of resilience, inner fortitude, and the deep emotional connection required to sustain strength. The collaboration marries Moonchild’s signature mellow production with Hathaway’s formidable talent, resulting in a sophisticated and uplifting track.

“For Yourself”: This song is a thoughtful reflection on self-trust and personal validation. With contributions from Chris Dave and Erin Bentlage, the track encourages listeners to find conviction and purpose within themselves. Its subtle arrangements and smooth flow make it a quintessential piece of the Moonchild experience.

These two new singles maintain the intense momentum building for Moonchild’s forthcoming album, WAVES, which is scheduled to arrive on February 20, 2026, via ONErpm.

The double release follows the earlier success of two other highly praised singles from the project: “Not Sorry” (featuring Neo-Soul legend Jill Scott and rapper Rapsody), & “Ride The Wave”.

The collective impact of these releases suggests that WAVES will be the trio’s most expansive and diverse album yet.

Fans across the globe will have the opportunity to experience Moonchild’s soulful sounds live during their upcoming headlining WAVES World Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in March 2026 and will bring their intimate, atmospheric music to venues across the U.S. and internationally. Tickets for the tour are available now, and fans eager to own a piece of the new era can also pre-order the album’s vinyl edition immediately.

Listen to the new singles “Strong” / “For Yourself” and pre-order the WAVES album vinyl today!