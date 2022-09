R&B sensation Muni Long has announced that she will release her full length debut album “Public Displays of Affection: The Album” on September 23rd.

The 18 track project compiles all eight songs from Muni’s 2021 EP “Public Displays of Affection” (including the smash hit “Hrs And Hrs”), plus the five tracks from the follow-up EP “Public Displays Of Affection Too”, plus five new songs.

Muni Long adds: “The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B.”