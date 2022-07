R&B sensation Muni Long has just released her brand new EP called “Public Displays of Affection Too”. This is the follow up to her 2021 debut EP “Public Displays of Affection” which contained her breakout hit “Hrs and Hrs”.

The five song project comes via Muni’s own label Supergiant Records in partnership with Def Jam Recordings. It features the previously released singles “Pain” and “Another”.

Muni Long was also recently featured on John Legend’s new single “Honey”.